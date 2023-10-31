Lollar branches out into effects for the first time with an overdrive pedal that sells out in just three hours

Lollar Pickups has branched out into effects for the first time with a limited run of its very own Overdrive pedal.

For the product, Lollar teamed up with KGR Harmony Effects to create a “versatile” unit, and there were only 100 up for sale which sold out in just three hours.

Lollar said at the launch that once the pedals are gone they are gone for good, as it has no plans to offer them again in the foreseeable future. Due to the small availability, they were limited to just one unit per customer and all sales were final.

The overdrive is housed in a “unique” cast iron enclosure, and features controls for Volume and Gain, as well as a built-in three-band EQ.

The collaboration occurred when KGR owner and pedal designer Keijiro Fukushima visited the Lollar Pickups shop, and after playing through several pedals, the brand came to love his take on Overdrive. Once the collaboration kicked off, Fukushima used a centuries-old forging technique called nambu-tekki to craft its enclosure.

“While our pickups are renowned for their tone when played straight into an amplifier, we know that many – if not most – of our customers ultimately add effects to their signal chain, with overdrive being one of the most commonly used. We played a wide variety of our pickups through Keijiro’s overdrive pedal and felt it was the perfect platform for Lollar/KGR collaboration,” says Lollar.

Check out more in the video below:

Since the pedals have sold out, Lollar have shared an update on the Overdrive product page: “We are completely sold out! Thank you so much for all of your enthusiasm and interest. We are amazed at the overwhelming response – the entire run sold in just three hours! For those who missed out, we apologise.

“We did our best to let people know that we had something special dropping via our email list and social media, but we recognise that not everyone got the memo. If you are interested in future limited runs and collaborations, definitely sign up for our email list so that you’ll be the first to know when we do things like this again. To everyone who bought one, thank you very much!”

The Lollar Overdrive was priced at $305. Just in case it decides to change its mind on having no plans to release anymore, you can always keep an eye on its official website at Lollar Guitars.