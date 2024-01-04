logo
Luthier designs guitar using text-to-picture platform Midjourney – and then makes it a reality

Could this be the future of guitar design?

Image: OD Guitars

 

It’s safe to say that AI is becoming more prominent in the music world, whether that be for songwriting and composition, mixing and mastering, vocal replicas, and even designing instruments.

However, one luthier has taken it a step further and has taken the results of an AI-designed guitar and made it a reality.

In a YouTube video, luthier Omer Deutsch of OD Guitars simply types in a prompt to AI text to image engine Midjourney AI, before building the guitar, and the result is a sight to behold.

As seen in the clip below, Deutsch asked the AI engine to create an OD Guitar but imagine it in “Natural Geometric” in order to create the final image.

You can watch the full building process below:

Commenters appear to be pretty excited by the build, with one person writing “Damn, letting this lay in wait for you onstage before coming out to grab it and melt minds would be an aesthetic masterpiece”.

“After only seeing teasers for what feels like a year, the end result does not disappoint. Great job! This will definitely turn some heads at NAMM!” Writes another.

There has been a lot of back and forth conversations about AI’s place in the music world, with guitarists like Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor stating that AI is “interesting” but “we need to be concentrating on the things that are real”.

However with Deutsch’s efforts to use AI to spark creativity and imagination, it shows that there could be a real place for it, if used correctly.

