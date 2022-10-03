Lzzy Hale was “nervous” about her Gibson Explorerbird signature model

Lzzy Hale has confessed that she felt “nervous” about the response she would get from her latest, unorthodox Gibson signature model, the Explorerbird.

Hale’s fourth Gibson signature model marries elements of the Firebird and Explorer, and was announced back in May.

Speaking to Guitar World, the singer-guitarist admitted that she wasn’t fully confident about sharing the axe with the world; she was worried she was alone in liking its unique design.

“I’ve put out signature things before and those went gangbusters, but this one was a little weird. I was nervous,” she admitted. “I mean, ‘Is anybody actually gonna like this but me?’”

“The response has been amazing. I really wasn’t expecting that,” she stated.

Hale considers the Explorer and Firebird to be “outliers” in the Gibson guitar sphere, “When it comes to Gibson, usually you’re thinking of the SG and Les Paul, even the V,” she said.

In the interview, Hale also shared the story of when she picked up her first Explorer from Craigslist. “We were making our first record in LA and this guy had put it up for sale. It was such a hard story to read. He was selling all his guitars because of medical bills and was worried they weren’t going to find a good home.”

“So when I went to his house I told him, ‘I’m in a band and she’s gonna be loved.’ We ended up keeping in touch, and he’s so happy his guitars are out there. As a guitar owner, if you’re going to sell something, you want to make sure it goes to someone who’s actually going to play it, not just hang it on a wall or stick it under the bed.”

More details on the Lzzy Hale signature Explorerbird can be found on Gibson’s website.