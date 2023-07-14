Manson Guitars’ uber-sparkly new Matt Bellamy signature model is not for “shrinking violets”

Manson Guitars has announced the launch of a Limited Edition Matt Bellamy Signature MB-1 Blanta Edition model, which builds upon the original from 2007.

The MB-1 Blanta Edition puts a darker spin on the classic 2007 MB-1 which came in a red sparkle Glitterati finish known as “Red Santa”. Combining a striking gloss black with the sparkling glitter stripes of the original, the brand says it’s “not an instrument for shrinking violets”.

It features a two-piece alder body with a “highly figured” 3A Birdseye maple neck and ebony fretboard, as well as a Gotoh GTC-102 bridge, Gotoh 510 Tuners, and Manson’s X/Y MIDI Controller. Additionally, for the Blanta Edition, the screen diffuser is blacked out for a “stealth-like appearance”.

In terms of electronics, the guitar comes fitted with a PF-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature Bridge Humbucker, while a Sustainiac Stealth PRO in the neck position provides “complete control” over your sustain. There’s also a Coil Tap on the PF-1 for cleaner, single-coil sounds at the pull of the tone knob.

The Manson Custom Hardware Control Knobs and Pickup Rings, of course, come in a black finish to complement the Blanta aesthetic.

Other features include a Graph Tech nut, MB Soft “V” neck shape, 12″-16″ compound-radius fingerboard, a Manson Hiscox hard case and a signed certificate of authenticity.

This model is available now in a V1 version or a V2 with a roasted 5A flame maple neck. These instruments are designed and created in the UK, and Manson Guitars says they stand at the top of the brand’s model list.

And there you have it, the ideal sleek and futuristic axe for a guitarist who hopes to one day go on the search for aliens with Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge.

To find out more, visit Manson Guitars.