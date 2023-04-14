NAMM 2023: Mateus Asato announces new signature with Suhr Guitars

“I guarantee you will hear a lot of these guitars on my debut album that I’m currently working.”

NAMM 2023: Mateus Asato has announced a new signature series with Suhr Guitars.

Asato revealed his new guitar in an Instagram Reel showing off the smooth tone of the new guitars.

“The first idea was to make “the other half” of my black T released in 2020,” Sato wrote, adding, “But during this long process I ended up falling in love with the sound of Goldfoils — and Suhr kindly accepted my request adding a second specs to this other half. A fine combination of modernity & vintage. I guarantee you will hear a lot of these guitars on my debut album that I’m currently working. Be patient… GREAT THINGS ARE COMING.”

The Mateus Asato Signature Suhr Classic T is available in ‘M.A.’ White, and boasts an Alder body with a Roasted Maple neck and Indian Rosewood fingerboard. It is available in two different configurations, the first offering a Classic T that comes with either Asato’s signature M.A.T. single coils and a Wilkinson 3-saddle bridge. The second configuration is decidedly more premium, offering two Lollar gold-foil pickups and a Gotoh 510.

The guitar has several visual evolutions that set it apart from previous Mateus models, including a custom neck shape, all-new gold pickguard and reversed headstock.

More information is available on Suhr’s website.