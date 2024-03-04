logo
News

Matty Healy has been using some stunning vintage guitars on tour with The 1975 – including a ’60s ES-330 used on a classic Talking Heads album

The guitar has also been played by Blondie.

Matty Healy of The 1975

Credit: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

It’s no secret that The 1975 and vocalist Matty Healy are influenced by Talking Heads, but it goes beyond taking influence from their music to actually using the same guitar – a ’60s ES-330.

Yep, the controversial frontman has been using some beautiful vintage guitars during the band’s current tour, including an early CBS Fender Telecaster and a Gibson ES-330 from the mid-1960s. He’s got an impressive collection, to say the least.

Belgian singer-songwriter Milo Meskens was at one of the band’s Europe shows on their Still… At Their Very Best tour, and took to his Instagram Story to say that he saw Healy “bring out a bunch of gorgeous vintage guitars again, like this early CBS Tele and mid-sixties ES-330,” alongside a close-up of the singer playing the red ES-330.

Healy replied by reposting Meskens’ story, adding some additional context to the instruments. “One of my favourite guitars,” he said, “Got from an NY guy who used to engineer for Blondie and Talking Heads.”

He explained that the guitar was actually used on Talking Heads’ second album, More Songs About Building and Food.

Matty Healy of the 1975
Screenshot of an Instagram Story by Matty Healy of The 1975

Meskens also pointed out another ES-330 Healy was using in a black finish, saying, “This guitar fascinated me. Judging by the shape of the ears on the body and what appeared to be a 14-degree angle on the headstock, this has the specs of another mid-’60s 330… [I] Don’t think I’ve ever seen another stock all-black mid-60s 330. If this is the original colour, that’s a rare guitar, and hella cool to see Matty Healy bring it out on tour.”

And Healy replied to this, too, confirming that it was a real black ES-330, and that it took “ten years of searching” to find it. He bought it alongside a Gibson J-45, the only guitar he refuses to bring on tour.

Matty Healy of The 1975
Screenshot of an Instagram Story by Matty Healy of The 1975

The 1975’s tour continues in Europe this month, taking in cities including Berlin, Milan, and Amsterdam. You can get tickets at the1975.com.

Related Artists

Matty HealyTalking HeadsThe 1975

Related Brands

Gibson

Trending Now

1

PRS Myles Kennedy review – more than a PRS Tele, this is a versatile road warrior’s guitar

2

“We have this thing in us that we need to excavate and work on together” Mannequin Pussy on embracing positivity together in a bleak world

3

Ukraine’s Roman Bulakhov on balancing jazz and rock, working with D’Angelico and making music in the face of an invasion

4

These are Dave Grohl’s four biggest guitar-playing influences

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E20: Warm Audio Warm Bender

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.