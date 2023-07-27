Muse to sell used gear, including Kemper Profilers loaded with Matt Bellamy presets, on Reverb

There’s even a Kawai MP8-2 Stage Piano that Bellamy once jumped on.

Muse have teamed up with online marketplace Reverb on an upcoming sale featuring some of their most treasured studio and stage gear.

The sale, which is set to begin on 2 August, will feature a collection of nearly 100 items including instruments, combo amps, effects pedals, and more.

Among the gear in the shop is a Kawai MP8-2 Stage Piano that Muse used during its War Child charity show at the legendary O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in 2013. During the set, frontman Matt Bellamy jumped on the piano at the end of the song United States of Eurasia.

Another notable inclusion are several Kemper Profiler Power Racks from the band’s ‘Drones’ tour, each of which contain presets used by either Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme, or touring member Morgan Nicholls.

There are also four of Bellamy’s Ernie Ball Stereo 25K OHM pedals, a mainstay piece of gear that remained on the rocker’s pedalboard from the Absolution to Black Holes and Revelations era.

Other items from the collection include an Electro-Harmonix Russian Big Muff pedal, Wolstenholme’s dressing room practice Marshall Bass State B150 combo ammplifier that he used up until The 2nd Law tour, a Marshall 4×12 guitar cabinet (Model 1960AHW) with a yellow Muse logo painted on the back and a second Kawai MP8-2 Stage Piano that Bellamy fit inside his grand piano during the Black Holes and Revelations tour.

