MXR’s new Joshua Ambient Echo pedal offers the “hallmark” atmospheric tones of classic records

Get that classic rock feel.

MXR Joshua Ambient Echo

Credit: MXR

 

Dunlop has today (2 January) announced the launch of the MXR Joshua Ambient Echo pedal, which encapsulates the spaced-out tones of classic records across the 1960s-1980s.

It’s described as a “highly customizable” delay, with a range of controls so you can “sculpt your ‘scape” to your own liking. The Joshua comes in a Phase 90-sized box with a modern and user-friendly interface, according to the brand.

Users can control both tempo and the number of repeats utilising Delay and Regen dials, and also adjust their rhythm. Using the Division control, you can select from ¼ note, dotted ⅛ note, ⅛ note, ⅛ note triplet, double delay with an ⅛ note, and dotted ⅛ note subdivisions.

You can also let your repeats trail off even after the pedal is disengaged by pushing the Trails switch, and an Echo 2 switch adds a secondary set of repeats to 1/4 note tempo when engaged, which can be adjusted through advanced settings.

MXR Joshua Ambient Echo
Credit: MXR

The Joshua offers onboard tap tempo via the footswitch and off-board switching through a CTR jack. An off-board switch also allows you to freeze your delay lines at max feedback so that you play soaring leads and solos right over the top.

A Mod control brings “chewy” modulation to your Delay signal, and you can elevate it further with a Voice control that can deliver “organ-like” tones. Overall, there up to 12 different parameters that can be adjusted, including the mix of the secondary echo signal and even how the LEDs flash.

Take a closer look below:

Back in 2023, we listed the MXR Phase 90 in our round up of the best effects pedals for entry level players. The pedal brings an easy introduction to modulation effects, offering Gilmour-esque washes to Leslie-like warbles which are all accessible via one-knob operation.

Further information on the Joshua Ambient Echo, including pricing, is yet to be revealed. Find out more over at Dunlop.

