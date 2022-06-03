NAMM 2022: Suhr unveils first new Pete Thorn signature in nearly eight years

NAMM 2022: Coming up to a decade since his last release with Suhr, session guitarist and YouTuber Pete Thorn has unveiled his latest model made with the brand. A new HSS design, the guitarn comes in four new finishes.

Following the release of his original signature model, Thorn’s latest collaboration with Suhr sees the guitarist introduce his new custom humbucker, the Thornbucker II, into a deceptively simple design.

Employing an alder body and ebony 10″-14″ compound radius fretboard, the spec of the new axe also combines a new 60s- style, soft V-neck shape and a new shape pickguard. Made of roasted maple, the neck, which has been donned the Pete Thorn Signature, puts a retro spin on the classic Suhr classic S design.

Alongside the custom-made Thornbucker II’s in the bridge position, the model is also paired with the versatile V63 single-coil pickups, allowing for maximum flexibility. Further, the HSS signature also comes sporting the Wilkinson WVS-130 two-post bridge which features locking saddles – a self-declared favourite of Thorn.

Other features include the 22 jumbo stainless steel frets which are combined into the ebony fingerboard. These make for quick and precise playing to be easily achieved for those looking to emulate the guitarist’s sound.

Whilst the new signature features a somewhat less-than-eye-catching design in comparison to other models that have made their debut at NAMM this year, the level of precision that has gone into each aspect of the new model ensures that the latest release will prove just as successful as Thorn’s original model.

Available from $3649, the new Pete Thorn Signature Standard HSS comes in four different finishes: Garnet Red, Inca Silver, Graphite Metallic, and Ocean Turquoise.

Find out more on Suhr’s website.