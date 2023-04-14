NAMM 2023: Ashdown launches the MF 484 a compact guitar amplifier with built-in Two-Notes Torpedo

NAMM 2023: UK-based company Ashdown Engineering has launched the MF 484 amplifier, which combines “the classic tone of a valve amp and the modern technology of amp modelling”.

The MF 484 is described as a “one-stop solution” for modern day guitarists – it’s an all valve amp rated at 30-Watts, and is described as providing loads of headroom for wide, shimmering clean tones, while the switchable boost adds enough grit for those who like things heavy.

On the face of the amp, Bass, Middle, Treble and a presence rotary controls allow users to shape the tone to their liking. Volume and Gain dials give you plenty of control for overall output volume, and a 6-way rotary knob allows for selection of one of the 6 pre-set emulated cabinets.

The amplifier comes loaded with Two Notes Torpedo on board. Ashdown says that the audio engineering brand “developed a unique technology based on an adaptation of convolution techniques, starting with the measurement of an actual cabinet and microphone setup”. The embedded Two Notes Torpedo can accurately reproduce the system as it was measured, down to the microphone’s position in space.

Cabinet Presets from Two Notes are as follows:

Celestion Blue Open 1×12 – Virtual Cabinet Celestion Blue Closed 1×12 – Virtual Cabinet Celestion Ruby Open 2×12 – Virtual Cabinet Celestion G12M Greenback Closed 1×12 – Virtual Cabinet Celestion Vintage 30 Open 1×12 – Virtual Cabinet Celestion Vintage 30 Closed 4 x12 – Virtual Cabinet

Ashdown’s MF 484 is available now for £1,399.00, you can find out more and order at AshdownMusic.com, though it is noted that due to the UK bank holiday last weekend and the NAMM show, there may be slight delays.