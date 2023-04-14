NAMM 2023: Guild introduces revamped and affordable Surfliner Deluxe

The Surfliner Deluxe boasts an overall upgrade on the affordable line’s previous offerings.

NAMM 2023: Guild has introduced a revamped and upgraded addition to its Surfliner offset series in the Surfliner Deluxe.

The Surfliner Deluxe boasts an overall upgrade on the affordable line’s previous offerings while taking a look back by returning to the HSS configuration. The string-through-body design has been thrown out in favour of Guild’s newly designed Floating Vibrato Tailpiece, which has been designed to pay homage to golden-era offset bridge systems.

Guild claims that the new tailpiece will open up the Surfliner “to new playing styles, capable of a broad range of vibrato effects, from subtle flutters to deep swell,” and has also equipped the tailpiece with a easily accessible tension screw.

Where the previous Surfliner releases have opted for maple fretboards with black dot inlays, the Surfliner Deluxe is equipped with a roasted maple neck – a first for the series – and a bound rosewood fingerboard with block inlays.

In a departure from the eight pickup combinations available to the previous Surfliner releases, the Deluxe models take a simpler approach with the combination of DeArmond Aerosonic single-coils and a Guild HB-2 humbucker paired with a standard five-way switch. Volume and tone controls have also been included.

Available in Rose Quartz Metallic, Black Metallic and Evergreen Metallic, the Surfliner Deluxe will also feature matching headstock finish.

