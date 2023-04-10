NAMM 2023: ENGL unveils limited edition Fireball amps for its 40th anniversary

NAMM 2023: German guitar amp makers ENGL Amplification is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an “exclusive” release of its legendary Fireball amplifier series.

Featuring the brand’s iconic Fireball 100 and 25 amplifiers in a one-of-a-kind celebratory “racing stripe” colourway, this “extremely limited” release is limited to just 40 production units (with matching cabinets also available), so each one is guaranteed to be a collector’s piece.

ENGL also states that batches will be delivered to the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, though pricing information isn’t available as of yet.

“Forty years ago, ENGL began as an idea and a passion project on the smallest of scales,” founder Edmund Engl said in a statement.

“We would never have believed we’d become one of the world’s biggest players when it comes to high gain guitar tone! But we’re extremely happy and grateful to be in this position, and our passion to build the best guitar amplifiers out there still burns as strongly as it did on day one. We’re so thankful to the entire ENGL family for putting their trust in us over the years, and we can’t wait to see where the journey continues!”

Players can also catch ENGL at the 2023 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, from April 13-15. Located at Booth 208AB, the brand will be showcasing its latest products as well as what’s to come in the near future.

Learn more at engl-amps.com