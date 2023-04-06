Lars Ulrich on the possibility of Metallica retiring: “McCartney’s out there past his 80th birthday. The Stones are still out there. Springsteen just started his tour.”

Metallica are due to release their new record, 72 Seasons, on 14 April this year.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has opened up on the prospect of the band retiring,

The thrash metal icons are due to release their new album, 72 Seasons, on 14 April, with a world tour following shortly after. The band are also set to headline Download Festival, with a two night stint and no song repeats this June.

As they embrace the calm before the storm of their new era, Ulrich spoke to Revolver, where he discussed the concept of one day hitting the brakes for good: “It’s not something we’ve talked a lot about, no. I think most of the energy and the resources go into trying to stay healthy, stay cohesive, stay functioning.

“As I get older, I spend more and more of my time on my daily workouts, on my cardio, on my strength training. I’m chained to my Peloton hours a day. It’s all about trying to stay healthy: eating healthy, living healthy, whatever it is each of us need to bring to the table,” he said.

“Obviously, there is a point where it’s maybe not going to function anymore at some level, where we can’t play Battery or Master of Puppets or songs like that,” he explained. The drummer jested that some people in the comments may suggest they’re already at that point. “But the only thing I can say is that it hasn’t happened yet, knock on wood.”

He added, “Hopefully it won’t happen for a while. I mean, McCartney’s out there past his 80th birthday. The Stones are still out there. Springsteen just started his tour.”

You can check out the latest single, 72 Seasons below:

Get tickets to see Metallica on tour at Metallica.com.