NAMM 2023: ESP’s LTD James Hetfield Vulture now lands in Olympic White

NAMM 2023: ESP has announced that the long-awaited LTD James Hetfield Signature Series Vulture now comes in an Olympic White finish.

The model – previously offered in Satin Black – has a V-shaped mahogany body with “hooks and bevels that are reminiscent of the famed Metallica logo.” It hosts set-neck construction with a 24.75” scale, and a Macassar ebony fingerboard with 22 extra-jumbo frets. It hosts dot inlays, and a custom vulture inlay at the 12th fret too.

A set of Hetfield’s signature EMG JH Het Set active pickups are fitted into the new model, which are said to be “designed to capture the clarity and punch of a passive pickup, and still retain the legendary active tone that moulded a generation”.

The JH-N (neck) has individual ceramic poles and bobbins that feature a larger core and are taller than the EMG 60, which according to ESP, offers more attack, higher output, and fuller low end in the neck position.

The JH-B (bridge) on the other hand, uses the same type of core but has steel pole pieces, unlike the EMG 81 that uses bar magnets. This “produces the familiar tight attack with less inductance for a cleaner low end”.

Other features of the model include volume knobs for each pickup, LTD locking tuners, and a TonePros bridge and tailpiece. It also comes with an ESP deluxe hardshell case.

Matt Masciandaro, president and CEO of the ESP Guitar Company, said of the launch: “Metallica fans around the world have seen James onstage playing his ESP Custom Shop version of the Olympic White Vulture. This is a case where popular demand for a guitar was overwhelming, and we’re glad to finally make it available to ESP players.”

Visit ESP at NAMM this year in booth 208A/B for a closer look, or go to ESPguitars.com for further information.