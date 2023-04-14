NAMM 2023: Ibanez launches 7 new signature models 

The new launches include two new models for Joe Satriani.

NAMM 2023: Ibanez has launched seven new signature models, with exciting new guitars for Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Paul Stanley, Lari Basilio, Martin Miller, and Ichika Nito.

Ibanez isn’t the only brand serving up a healthy feast of new signature models – ESP unveiled 12 new models also at NAMM, including guitars for Metallica’s James Hetfield, Nergal of Behemoth, Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter and many more.

Rivalling the launches, Ibanez has celebrated the long-standing relationships it has with some of its biggest endorsees, and some of its newer faces too.

Check them out below:

LB1 for Lari Basilio

Basilio’s Violet LB1 is now available in White (the original purple hue launched back in 2021). The specifications remain the same for the new colourway, which has a solid ash body, roasted birdseye maple fingerboard and neck (Ibanez’s S-Tech Wood). It has her signature Seymour Duncan pickups, with a Gotoh T1702B vibrato and Gotoh Magnum Lock tuners. The estimated price for the LB1-WH is $2,699.

ICH100 for Ichika Nito

The ICH100 is the second model for the guitarist (who plays in bands Dios and Ichikoro), following on from his ICHI10 released in 2021. This new model is based on the Ibanez Talman, a favourite of Yvette Young.

It’s available in a Vintage White finish, and has a roasted maple neck, Gotoh MG-T locking tuners, and a trio of ICHI-S single-coil pickups. With an estimated price of $699, it’s the most affordable out of the bunch too.

MMN1 for Martin Miller

Following on from the MM1, this Transparent Aqua Blue guitar reinvents the S-Style in an HSS pickup configuration, with a set of Seymour Duncan Fortuna pickups, controlled via Ibanez’s dyna-MIX9 switching system with Alter Switch.

It has a solid mahogany body, topped with a 4mm piece of flame maple for that rippled, aqua effect. It has a roasted maple neck, a rosewood fingerboard, stainless steel frets, and the same Gotoh hardware as the LB1. The MMN1 has a list price of $3,466.

PSC3M for Paul Stanley

Marking 45 years of the PS10, this cracked-mirror top model has an African mahogany body, topped with maple, a three-piece maple neck, an ebony fingerboard and medium frets.

The hardware is by Gotoh, and the pickups are from Seymour Duncan, with the KISS guitarist and frontman opting for a ‘59 and Custom 5 humbucker pairing. The PS3CM has an estimated price of $6,999.

PIA77BON for Steve Vai

This highly-decorated axe celebrates 35 years of partnership between the brand and Vai. It uses his signature PIA format, with a hydro-dipped multi colour finish (called “Brilliance of Now”, hence the “BON” in its name).

It has an alder body, with the classic Petal Grip carry handles that makes any Vai guitar instantly recognisable. It’s got a five-piece maple and walnut neck, Low-Pro Edge double-locking vibrato, and a high-pass filter on the volume control. Pickups are Vai’s signature DiMarzio UtoPIA set. It has an estimated price of $8,499.

The JSC3R and the JS1 BKP, both for Joe Satriani

Mr. Satriani comes out the other side of NAMM with not one, but two new signature models.

The JS3CR references his Chrome Boy model with a solid basswood body and chrome finish. It has a DiMarzio Satchur8 humbucker at the bridge and a PAF Pro humbucker at the neck. There’s a high-pass filter on the volume control, and a coil-tap on the tone pot. It has a maple neck, rosewood ‘board, 22 medium frets, Edge tremolo, and top-shelf Gotoh tuners. The JS3CR has an estimated price of $5,399.

The other limited edition option is the JS1BKP – perfect for a fan of a good, old-fashioned paisley print.

Despite its similar profile, it has many variations to the JS3CR. The body is solid alder and the pickup configuration hosts a SUSTAINIAC Driver neck pickup, and a DiMarzio Satchur8 humbucker at the bridge. The price is estimated at $3,499.

For further details, go to Ibanez.com.