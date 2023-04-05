NAMM 2023: Peavey Electronics reissue 6505 1992 original amplifier

No changes have been made from the original design, say Peavey, regarding the reissue as “the highest form of flattery”.

Peavey Electronics is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 6505 1992 original amplifier by reissuing the model.

According to the manufacturer, the 1992 amplifier has been frequently credited as helping to create an entire genre of music and is the product of “countless hours of A/B comparisons, conversations with scores of users and artists, and deep dives into the amplifiers at a component level.”

The specifications of the 6505 1992 Original feature 120 W RMS into 16, 8, or 4 ohms. The High gain input has twice the gain of the Normal input and should be used when maximum overdrive is desired.

On the opposite end of the back panel are two quarter-inch output jacks. There is also an Impedance Selector switch which provides adjustment for the appropriate impedance of the speaker.

Users can switch between the Rhythm and Lead channel, both offering Pre and Post Gain. A Bright switch is available for the Rhythm channel, while a Crunch Select switch boosts the gain of the Rhythm to create a second “lead” channel. The equalization block features passive Low, Mid, and High EQ.

The amplifer also features Resonance control, which controls the low frequency damping of the speakers for dialing in “chug”. There is also a Standby switch so the amp can be put in non-operational stand mode.

