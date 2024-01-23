NAMM 2024: Blackstar upgrades its ID:CORE range with V4 amps for both experts and beginners

NAMM 2024: Blackstar has officially launched a new line up of its award-winning ID:CORE amps – the ID:CORE V4 range. These newly upgraded amplifiers are compact and “versatile” for both beginners and experienced players alike.

The V4 range consists of three new amps – a 40 watt, 20 watt, and 10 watt – with each carrying over features from the former V3 range, plus further improvements for “an aspiring or experienced guitarist’s practise and recording needs”.

The ID:CORE V4 range is developed by the same R&D team that makes Blackstar’s award winning valve amps, including the St. James and HT Venue MK II. The V4 amps feature Super Wide Stereo sound and host Blackstar’s speaker simulator, CabRig Lite, with user controls for elements such as cabinet and mic placement.

Its patented ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) tone control is also on board, which allows users to switch between USA to UK tones with the twist of a dial. Each model also houses six voices – Clean, Clean Bright, Crunch, Super Crunch, OD 1 and OD 2 – plus 12 digital effects, offering a range varying modulation, delay and reverb to experiment with.

Each model also offers power reduction which you can crank right down to 1W, so you can play at lower volumes “without sacrificing tonal quality”, as well as USB-C connectivity for home recording, live-streaming, and linear speakers for gaming audio or watching films.

At the end of 2023, the Guitar.com team rounded up some of the best amps from across the year, with Blackstar’s Amped 3 making the cut. The versatile amp head hosts a real solid-state power section plus three channels and happily resides on the floor, as opposed to a multi-effects unit bolted onto a power-amp.

Details surrounding price are yet to be revealed. Find out more over at Blackstar.