NAMM 2024: Taylor’s 50th anniversary limited edition series to feature the brand’s best-selling guitar models over the years

NAMM 2024: Taylor Guitars is celebrating 50 years in the business with the release of its 50th Anniversary Limited Edition series.

This collection, rolling out throughout 2024, will feature commemorative versions of iconic best-selling Taylor models that reflect the diverse tastes and styles of Taylor guitar players over the years.

To begin, the anniversary run consists of a Builder’s Edition 814ce LTD, a 314ce LTD, and an American Dream AD14ce-SB LTD. All 50th anniversary guitars in the collection will also share a design theme of gold tuners and ebony bridge pins with gold acrylic dots, along with a commemorative 50th anniversary label inside the guitar.

50th Anniversary Builder’s Edition 814ce LTD

A tribute to Taylor’s quintessential modern acoustic guitar model, the Builder’s Edition 814ce LTD features the brand’s iconic Grand Auditorium body shape that was originally introduced for their 20th anniversary.

The new 50th anniversary model pairs Indian rosewood back and sides with a sinker redwood top from logs reclaimed from the rivers of northern California. The wood pairing, coupled with Taylor’s V-Class bracing, promise rich lows and clear, sparkly highs with every strum. The guitar also showcases ergonomic, advanced-performance contouring features from Taylor’s Builder’s Edition line, with chambered, unbound body edges and a bevelled mahogany armrest. Electronics wise, the Builder’s Edition 814ce is equipped with the Expressions System 2 (ES2) — Taylor’s patented behind-the-saddle pickup system.

Priced at $4,499, each purchase will come shipped with a Taylor deluxe hardshell case.

50th Anniversary 314ce LTD

Netx in line is a re-imagined 314ce that sports a torrefied (roasted) Sitka spruce top and African sapele back and sides with a vintage-inspired shaded edgeburst. The roasted spruce top, together with Taylor’s proprietary V-Class bracing architecture, delivers “balance and clarity with pleasing warmth, projection and sustain”. As with the 814ce LTD, the 314ce LTD features the ES2 system, and comes shipped with a hardshell case.

The guitar is priced at $2,799.

American Dream AD14ce-SB LTD

The final guitar in Taylor’s first wave of special models is the American Dream AD14ce-SB LTD. This 50th Anniversary model is a spruce-topped cutaway Grand Auditorium that incorporates walnut back and sides and a hand-sprayed tobacco sunburst top. Following the neo-vintage design ethos of its American Dream counterparts, the guitar features chamfered body edges, clean Italian acrylic dot inlays, a firestripe pickguard and a thin matte finish. The acoustic, with its strong midrange presence and balanced warmth, makes for a spectacular workhorse player guitar for all genres.

Similarly equipped with ES2 electronics, the AD14ce-SB LTD is the cheapest of the trio at $1,999.

Learn more at Taylor.