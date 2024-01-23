NAMM 2024: Vox unveils recreations of first-ever wah pedals that are built “as they were”

NAMM 2024: Vox has jumped on board the nostalgia train with the faithful recreation of its first two production wah pedals. The VRM-1 Real McCoy and the V846 Vintage, set to be showcased at this year’s NAMM show, offer a glimpse into the iconic soundscapes of the ’60s.

Fans of the originals can also rest assured that both pedals are crafted “as they were”, with no modern re-interpretations or additions, says the brand.

To start, the VRM-1 Real McCoy is a “meticulous recreation of the original wah pedal” Vox produced in 1967. Initially created to emulate Clyde McCoy’s trumpet mute technique, the pedal quickly gained popularity for its use with an electric guitar, with musicians like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton adding the pedal to their performing arsenal.

Notably, the VRM-1 Real McCoy seeks to recreate the “nasally” tone of the original wah pedal. It does so by accentuating the midrange for a warm and melodic sound that meticulously underscores each note’s articulation.

This time round, Vox has also included a VRM-1 Limited that’s up for purchase. The limited version features an all-chrome finish, and the exact same internals as the standard version.

The V846 Vintage, meanwhile, aims to be an “authentic recreation” of Vox’s second-ever production model wah. Specs wise, the pedal boasts an extended sweep range, with extra focus on its high frequencies for a sharper, more biting effect.

Given the nature of the releases, Vox has made the bold claim that “1967 is back!” The company also noted that the pedals feature “hand-selected and custom-designed parts” which “make for a perfect reproduction of the sound of these two iconic pedals.”

That said, these promises of faithful recreations and premium parts don’t come cheap, with the standard VRM-1 Real McCoy and V846 Vintage pedals coming in at £279 (approx. $350), and the chrome-finished Limited version priced at £329 (approx. $415).

Learn more at Vox.