NAMM 2024: Guild introduces all-new “next-generation” Polara platform, building on the success of the Kim Thayil S-100 Polara

NAMM 2024: Following on from the success of Guild’s collaboration with Kim Thayil last year, the guitar company has unveiled a slew of new Polara models at this year’s NAMM show.

While Kim Thayil’s fine-tuned Artist Edition S-100 serves as the ultimate grunge machine, boasting a tailor-made grunge machine fitted with Guild HB-1 pickups hand-wound by pickup legend Jason Lollar and a classy mahogany body and neck, not everybody is able to make the splurge on a guitar that high end.

If you’re hunting for a more affordable Polara, Guild now has you covered. The new Polaras are set to come in a wide range of options, allowing guitarists to choose what fits their aesthetic, playing style and wallet best.

First up, the Polara Kim Thayil, a more accessible version of the Soundgarden guitarist’s top-grade USA Artist Edition S-100 Polara, allows players to get their hands on an instrument approved by the grunge god himself at a fraction of the price. The guitar comes in both Vintage White and Black colourways, and boasts a large ’70s headstock, HB-1 humbuckers, tune-o-matic bridge, Alnico II magnets and a phase switch.

Completing the new Polara platform are three new models, the Polara, Polara Deluxe and Polara Night.

The new models are all equipped with high quality Alnico II or V Guild humbuckers, tune-o-matic bridges, and feature 24.75” scale lengths, while boasting their own unique elements and design features.

In terms of colour options, the Polara Deluxe is available in classy Cherry Red, classic Vintage Starburst, and a cool grey Canyon Dusk. The Polara base level line has a range of striking high-gloss options, including Voltage Yellow, Blue Steel and Phantom Green. And finally, the Polara Night Edition is sticking true to its name with a sleek, gothic midnight-black Tungsten finish.

Price-wise, Guild’s not asking players to be break the bank. While the top-of-the-range USA Artist Edition S-100 Polara Kim Thayil is $6,999 street price, the Guild Polara Kim Thayil sits at just $899. The Guild Polara Deluxe is even lower at $699, while the Guild Polara Night Edition and base level Polara are $549.

For more information, head to Guild Guitars.