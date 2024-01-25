logo
NAMM 2024: Guild introduces all-new “next-generation” Polara platform, building on the success of the Kim Thayil S-100 Polara

Additions include a more affordable Kim Thayil model, and three new designs, the Polara, Polara Deluxe and Polara Night.

Guild Polara platform

Credit: Guild Guitars

 

NAMM 2024: Following on from the success of Guild’s collaboration with Kim Thayil last year, the guitar company has unveiled a slew of new Polara models at this year’s NAMM show.

While Kim Thayil’s fine-tuned Artist Edition S-100 serves as the ultimate grunge machine, boasting a tailor-made grunge machine fitted with Guild HB-1 pickups hand-wound by pickup legend Jason Lollar and a classy mahogany body and neck, not everybody is able to make the splurge on a guitar that high end.

If you’re hunting for a more affordable Polara, Guild now has you covered. The new Polaras are set to come in a wide range of options, allowing guitarists to choose what fits their aesthetic, playing style and wallet best.

First up, the Polara Kim Thayil, a more accessible version of the Soundgarden guitarist’s top-grade USA Artist Edition S-100 Polara, allows players to get their hands on an instrument approved by the grunge god himself at a fraction of the price. The guitar comes in both Vintage White and Black colourways, and boasts a large ’70s headstock, HB-1 humbuckers, tune-o-matic bridge, Alnico II magnets and a phase switch.

Completing the new Polara platform are three new models, the Polara, Polara Deluxe and Polara Night.

The new models are all equipped with high quality Alnico II or V Guild humbuckers, tune-o-matic bridges, and feature 24.75” scale lengths, while boasting their own unique elements and design features.

Guild Polara platform
Credit: Guild Guitars

In terms of colour options, the Polara Deluxe is available in classy Cherry Red, classic Vintage Starburst, and a cool grey Canyon Dusk. The Polara base level line has a range of striking high-gloss options, including Voltage Yellow, Blue Steel and Phantom Green. And finally, the Polara Night Edition is sticking true to its name with a sleek, gothic midnight-black Tungsten finish.

Price-wise, Guild’s not asking players to be break the bank. While the top-of-the-range USA Artist Edition S-100 Polara Kim Thayil is $6,999 street price, the Guild Polara Kim Thayil sits at just $899. The Guild Polara Deluxe is even lower at $699, while the Guild Polara Night Edition and base level Polara are $549.

For more information, head to Guild Guitars.

