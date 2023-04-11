NAMM 2023: Universal Audio introduces three new UAFX pedals for 2023

Universal Audio has announced three new “vintage-inspired” stompboxes joining its iconic UAFX pedal lineup — the Del-Verb Ambience Companion, Galaxy ‘74 Tape Echo & Reverb, and Max Dual Preamp & Compressor

Designed for “tone chasers” desiring sonically-accurate vintage sounds, these pedals are said to pack “the world’s most authentic emulations of classic studio hardware and effects”.

Leading the pack, we have the Del-Verb Ambience Companion, a stereo pedal loaded with ready-to-wear emulations of classic reverb and delay effects. With the Del-Verb, players can enjoy six authentic vintage reverb and delay effects, tap tempo, downloadable custom voicings and more via the UAFX Control app. Other features include silent switching, buffered bypass, analogue dry through, and optional spillover/trails.

Secondly, the Galaxy ’74 Tape Echo & Reverb captures the warm analogue effects of the classic mid-’70s Roland Space Echo hardware. The pedal boasts an “exacting emulation” of the original Space Echo’s spring reverb and multi-head tape delay mechanism. It also features doubled delay times for you to coin some extra gritty delay textures. Players can also tweak footswitch settings to add tap tempo, adjust realtime effects, and customise unique oscillation sounds (using the UAFX Control app).

Finally, the Max Preamp & Dual Compressor offers emulations of the classic UA 1176, Teletronix LA-2A, Dyna Comp compressors, and UA’s legendary 610 tube preamp and EQ in a single pedal. It also allows you to easily layer compressors in any combination for a dizzying array of sounds and textures. Used with the UAFX Control app, players can tweak EQ settings, get serial/parallel operation, and add a sidechain bass filter for fully customised compression and preamp effects.

On the outside, all three pedals — retailing at $349 — adhere to a chunky retro aesthetic shared across the UAFX lineup, with two footswitches, six knobs, and a row of toggle switches across the middle.

More details at uaudio.com