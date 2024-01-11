logo
Neural DSP’s new Archetype: Gojira X plugin boasts soon-to-come Quad Cortex compatibility

Players who own the original plugin can update to the X version for free.

Neural DSP Archetype: Gojira X

Image: Neural DSP

 

One of metal’s favourite plugins, the Neural DSP Archetype: Gojira, is getting an update — for free — three years after its release into the wild.

The new Archetype: Gojira X adds a slew of new features, including a redesigned UI and higher quality visual assets, added Transpose and Doubler functionality, a live tuner, built-in metronome, and perhaps the biggest of all, soon-to-come Quad Cortex compatibility.

More specifically, Transpose allows you to pitch your guitar up or down by 12 semitones, while the Doubler gives players the sound of a double-tracked recording — perfect for those who want a ‘fuller’ sound.

Meanwhile, the addition of a live tuner display at the bottom of the UI and metronome makes the whole program a really great all-on-one practice tool without the need to download other apps.

And as Neural explains, Archetype: Gojira X will be compatible with Quad Cortex when Plugin Compatibility launches on Quad Cortex in a future update. It joins the Archetype: Plini X as the first of Neural DSP’s guitar plugins that will be compatible with the Quad Cortex once that update is available.

“Archetype: Gojira X is the next step in our continuing effort to bring the essence of the world’s great guitarists to a state-of-the-art digital platform accessible by anyone with aspiration and talent,” says Dan Davies, Chief Marketing Officer at Neural DSP Technologies. “With every new iteration of our original Archetype plugins, we’re able to provide new features that give guitarists more creative options and avenues in a UI that’s effortless to use.”

For now, the X version is available as a free update to owners of the original Archetype: Gojira, though you can also purchase the updated plugin for a discounted price of $90 (U.P. $129) till 22 January.

Learn more at Neural DSP.

