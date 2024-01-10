“Ultimately, I’m sad at how people perceive me in general”: Machine Gun Kelly responds to mockery surrounding new Razor Blade Schecter signature model

Schecter’s new Machine Gun Kelly signature guitar may look like the work of Chibson, but we can promise you that it’s certainly real.

The guitar brand has released another signature guitar for the rapper-turned-pop-punk star, following his hot pink Mainstream Sellout Schecter which arrived last year. And let’s just say the company can never be criticised for lack of originality.

Named the Razor Blade, and with good reason, the guitar’s solid basswood body is carved into the shape of a razor blade, with a silver metallic scratch plate covering the entire body and a matching chrome headstock.

Alongside the somewhat ridiculous shape, there’s a bolt-on three-piece C-shaped maple neck, topped with an ebony fretboard with 22 ‘X-jumbo’ frets and an XX inlay on the 12th fret – a nod to MGK’s ‘EST 19XX’ slogan (which stands for Everyone Stand Together).

As well as this, other hardware includes a TUSQ XL nut and a Hipshot hardtail bridge. Regarding electronics, the guitar dons a Schecter Pasadena Plus single humbucker with a volume knob. Amidst all of the chrome hardware, there’s also a single toggle kill switch, which can be used for instant muting.

Unsurprisingly, the release of a razor blade shaped guitar has come with a fair amount of trolling online, with Chibson itself taking Schecter’s marketing and whipping up the Stubble Trouble disposable razor shaped guitar.

Machine Gun Kelly himself appears to have taken the trolling to heart, criticising those who have mocked the new Razor Blade axe.

“I’ll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation,” he writes on X, “But I will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. And then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. Ultimately I’m sad at how people perceive me in general. Peace.”

The guitar is retailing for $2,169.00, however has already been reduced to $1,499.00. Whether this is down to the backlash received so far is unclear.

For more information on the Machine Gun Kelly Razor Blade, head to Schecter.