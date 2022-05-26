Old Blood Noise Endeavors and CHVRCHES unveil Screen Violence, a shoegazey stereo boost and reverb

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has launched its new collaboration with Scottish band CHVRCHES, a pedal named after the band’s latest record, Screen Violence. The two-sided unit is both a reverb and a gritty boost and overdrive.

The reverb side (entitled Screen) is stereo, and thanks to the pedal’s dual input and output jacks it can work as a fully stereo unit, or convert a mono signal to stereo, or just work in mono. There’s a mix control to adjust the level of the reverberated signals, and the Screen control itself adjusts a number of parameters, blending modulation, delay and reverb to create a washed-out, shoegazey sound.

The expression input can externally control the Screen knob. Alongside the launch of the pedal, Old Blood Noise Endeavors is offering its Expression Ramper pedal – a unit that applies various LFOs or ramps to an expression output – in a limited-edition colourway that matches the distorted CRT look of Screen Violence, if you fancy a very cohesive pedalboard aesthetic and to introduce some new modulation options to Screen Violence. Check that out at oldbloodnoise.com.

The drive side (the Violence side) has controls for Violence, Gain, Voice, and Volume – letting you adjust the amount of grit added to the signal, and the amount of level boost.

Each side of the pedal is independently switchable, and the order of the effects can be switched with a central toggle switch. Running Violence into Screen will give you a clearer, more open sound, whereas running Screen into Violence – in the classic ‘reverb before overdrive’ shoegaze approach – will compress and saturate the reverb sounds even more.

Check out Old Blood Noise Endeavors’ great Dan Explains It All episode below for an audiovisual exploration of the pedal’s sounds.

Screen Violence lists for $279, and can be purchased either direct from oldbloodnoise.com or from CHVRCHES’ merch stand.