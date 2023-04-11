NAMM 2023: Old Blood Noise Endeavours launches the BL-82 Chorus Variable Clock Effector pedal

The pedal works using two delay lines modulated by opposite synchronised LFOs to offer swirling soundscapes.

NAMM 2023: Old Blood Noise Endeavours has launched a brand new chorus pedal, but with a twist. The BL-82 Chorus Variable Clock Effector pedal uses a variable clock control to shift between shimmering chorus and chaotic modulated delays.

Although described as a chorus pedal, the BL-82 sits somewhere between chorus and flanger. Two delay lines are modulated by opposite synchronised LFOs combined in parallel, providing swirling sounds. The clock control can then adjust both delay speed and modulation for more experimentation.

OBNE says the BL-82 seeks to unapologetically “tear apart the common definition of a chorus pedal.” It has a simple yet interactive control layout “to encourage experimenting” – There’s a dial for Mix, which adjusts the Wet/Dry signal, a Volume knob, and a Feedback knob, which enhances the intensity of the chorus and increases the amount of delay repeats.

The Clock slider slashes right across the face of the pedal, and changes the effect from fast and high-fidelity, to slow and degraded. There’s also soft-touch bypass switching.

Check out the videos below to hear it in action:

The OBNE BL-82 is described as a “pedalboard friendly size”, and is powered simply by 9V DC PSU.

The price for the BL-82 Chorus Variable Clock Effector currently sits at £189 GP. Find out more at OldBloodNoise.com.