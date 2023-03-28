J. Rockett Audio unveils the Archer Select pedal, with limited edition KTR Red version on Reverb

This Klon-style pedal allows users to switch between seven diodes, with its KTR Red finish available now on Reverb.

J. Rockett Audio has launched the Archer Select pedal – a Klon-style overdrive, with a limited edition KTR Red version available exclusively on Reverb.

The Archer Select allows you to switch between seven diodes ranging from the lowest to highest output using the clipping knob and left footswitch. According to J. Rockett Audio, players can “create endless combinations of K-style tone from boosts to stacked drives and beyond”.

The model features the diodes of the previous Archer, iKon, and Jeff Mod Archer, all packed into the one enclosure, as well as an additional four diodes.

In addition to the overdrive section, there’s a D.I. Speaker Simulator based on a British 4X12 cabinet, which is built-in to monitor the OD sound. There’s also a ground switch for reducing any noise.

Check it out in the video below:

The Archer Select comes in two colours: The standard gold and the deluxe, limited KTR Red. There are only 250 units available of the KTR Red version, which is priced at £281.45 on Reverb.

You can shop now on Reverb.com, or find out more on RockettPedals.com.