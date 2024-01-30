logo
News

Russian Circles reunited with gear stolen in 2021

A 1985 Les Paul Custom, Electrical Guitar Company Series 2 bass and First Act baritone guitar have made their way back to their rightful owners.

Brian Cook performing live with Russian Circles

Credit: Andrea Friedrich/Redferns

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Chicago post-metallers Russian Circles have relocated some of their gear that was stolen back in 2021, they’ve announced in a new post on social media.

The trio told fans that thieves had broken into a truck transporting their gear in October 2021, making off with thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including a pair of Gibson Les Paul Customs, an Electrical Guitar Company Series 2 bass, custom First Act baritone guitar, Quilter Overdrive 202 amps and Darkglass, Emperor and Peavey cabs.

The community rallied around the band following the announcement, with Electrical Guitar Company gifting Brian Cook a new bass, and a GoFundMe raising over $60,000 to replenish their equipment.

Now, the group have announced the safe return of a 1985 Gibson Les Paul Custom, Cook’s original Electrical Guitar Company Series 2 bass, and the custom First Act baritone guitar.

“Russian Circles is beyond excited to announce that we recovered some of our stolen gear from an incident that occurred on tour a few years back,” the band write. 

“We owe a massive thank you to everyone who helped spread the word to make this possible. Additional thanks to the Chowchilla Police Department for putting in the hard work to track these instruments down.”

“Despite the theft being an initial bummer, there was little time to feel down, due to the outpouring of love and support from the music community,” they continue. 

“We’ve made many new connections and friends as a result of your help. The instruments recovered are Brian’s Electrical Guitar Company bass, his First Act custom baritone and my 1985 Les Paul Custom, which has always been one of my favourites.”

In other Russian Circles news, last year the band opened up their own Reverb shop, selling a selection of vintage Gibson guitars and other music gear.

Related Artists

Russian Circles

Trending Now

1

NAMM 2024 Live: Our top moments from the biggest gear show in the world

2

The Guitar Gear Used on Slayer’s ‘Reign In Blood’

3

Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite: A very different take on tradition

4

Jordan Adetunji is the Oli Sykes-tipped KennyHoopla-supporting alt artist ready to rock ‘n’ rave

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.