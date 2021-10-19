Electrical Guitar Company gifts Russian Circles’ Brian Cook a new bass following gear theft

Following the recent theft of post-metal band Russian Circles’ gear, Electrical Guitar Company has replaced bassists Brian Cook’s Series 2 bass.

On 17 October, Russian Circles announced that their U-Haul truck had been broken into, with thieves making off with a huge amount of musical equipment. The stolen instruments include a pair of Gibson Les Paul Customs, a custom First Act baritone guitar, Quilter Overdrive 202 amps, cabinets from Darkglass, Emperor and Peavey, and an Electrical Guitar Company Series 2 bass.

Adding a note of brightness to the devastating loss, however, Electrical Guitar Company wrote on Instagram yesterday (18 October) that “somehow the stars aligned on our end with available parts.”

“So here’s Brian’s new bass”

See the newly built bass guitar below. It features a very similar set of features to the original, the only visible differences being the colour of the tuners and block inlays rather than dot inlays.

Anyone with leads to the stolen equipment (see the full list here) is encouraged to contact russiancircles@sargenthouse.com.

You can see the old bass guitar in action below.