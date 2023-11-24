Stop what you’re doing: You can get massive savings right now on 13 Universal Audio pedals for Black Friday

It’s the date you’ve been waiting for. Black Friday 2023 is here. zZounds is offering loads of killer deals, perhaps most notably on a range of Universal Audio guitar pedals. 13 pedals are on offer, each with savings ranging from $30 all the way up to $80.

Included in the 13 listed sale items are UA’s compact 1176, Orion, Heavenly and Evermore pedals which we rated 7/10 at their release this October, plus some other UA classics. Let’s take a closer look at each deal:

Dream ‘65 Stereo Amplifier and Cabinet Simulation – save $80

UA’s Dream emulates the classic American amps of the mid-60s. It hosts spring reverb and vibrato effects, multiple speakers, cabinets, boosts, live and preset modes. Was $399, now only $319. Save $80.

Del-Verb Reverb and Delay – save $50

This vintage-looking blue box features both emulations of classic and modern delay and reverb tones. Was $349, now only $299. Save $50.

Ruby ‘63 Top Boost Amplifier – save $80

This Guitar.com 9/10 rated stompbox takes its inspiration from a 1963 Vox AC30, and features vibrato, room modelling, multiple speakers, cabinets, and boosts, live and preset modes. Was $399, now only $319. Save $80.

Golden Reverberator – save $80

A “flagship” reverb pedal which features Spring 65, Plate 140, and Hall 224 reverbs from UA. Was $399, now only $319. Save $80.

Max Preamp and Compressor – save $50

A UAFX-engine-powered pedal in a compact box. This grey box is a preamplifier and FET compressor with warm dynamics “fit for studio or stage.” Was $349, now only $299. Save $50.

1176 Compressor Limiter – save $30

Based on the 1967, Universal Audio 1176 limiter, this offering is said to deliver “the same punchy, expressive tones of the world-renowned hardware,” but in a compact stompbox. Was $199, now $169. Save $30.

Astra Modulation Machine – save $80

Offers the sound of Universal Audio plugins in pedal form with UA’s popular chorus, flanger, tremolo, and phaser effects. Was $399, now only $319. Save $80.

Woodrow ‘55 Instrument Amplifier – save $80

This rustic looking pedal is based on vintage Fender Tweed amps for that tube amp growl. Was $399, now only $319. Save $80.

Starlight Echo Station Delay – save $80

Emulates three analogue delay and echo sounds used by greats such as Eddie Van Halen, Radiohead, U2 and others. Was $399, now only $319. Save $80.

Galaxy 74 Tape Echo and Reverb – save $50

Captures warm analogue effects of the mid-70s Roland Space Echo hardware. Was $349, now only $299. Save $50.

Evermore Reverb – save $50

Small, simplistic in design, and based on the Golden Reverberator algorithms. Was $219, now $169. Save $50.

Orion Tape Echo Delay – save $50

Emerges from UA’s Starlight Echo Station with space-age delay effects inspired by vintage ‘70s Maestro Echoplex EP-III tape delays in a compact package. Was $219, now $169. Save $50.

Heavenly Plate Reverb – save $50

And finally, another compact offering: This one is based on the Golden Reverberator’s 1950s Studio Plate algorithm. Was $219, now $169. Save $50.

To browse the sale yourself, head over to zZounds.

More Black Friday pedal deals

Of course, these are just the deals that caught our eye. You can browse the full lineup of Black Friday pedal deals at any of the retailers below: