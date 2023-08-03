Slipknot’s Mick Thomson joins Fishman Fluence – is a signature pickup set on the horizon?

Slipknot’s Mick Thomson has become an official endorsee of Fishman – is a signature set of pickups is on the horizon? That certainly appears likely.

The brand says the Slipknot guitarist has “chosen Fluence pickups to capture his formidable and intense playing style”.

“We’re excited to announce that we have officially signed Mick Thomson to our esteemed artist roster,” says Ken Susi, Fishman Fluence Brand Manager.

“His exceptional talent, passion, and dedication to his craft are truly remarkable, and we’re thrilled to have him on board. We wholeheartedly believe that this collaboration marks the beginning of a long-lasting relationship.”

“I’m honoured to be part of the Fishman family,” adds Thomson. “Their Fluence pickups are unlike anything else there is. The result is a punch and clarity that is much improved”.

While nothing’s been confirmed yet, the fact Ken Susi refers to a “long-lasting relationship” between the brand and Thomson might potentially signal the forthcoming launch of a signature pickup set.

Thomson is only the latest in an ever-growing pool of metal guitarists on the Fishman roster. It currently includes the likes of Tim Henson and Scott LePage of Polyphia, Rammstein’s Richard Kruspe, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Animals As Leaders’ Tosin Abasi and Brian “Head” Welch of Korn.

Mick Thomson has been shifting his gear preferences as of late. Back in May, it was revealed that he’d joined the ESP artist roster, leaving Jackson in the rearview mirror.

“Couldn’t be happier to be in the ESP family,” Thomson said of the move. “So impressed with everything I’ve been playing live, and there’s a great energy with everyone I’ve dealt with.”

For more info on Thomson’s move, head to Fishman.