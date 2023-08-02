Paul McCartney announces plans to take his Got Back tour to Australia

Paul McCartney has announced that he is hitting the road again with his international tour, Got Back.

The tour first launched in April 2022, which saw the legendary bassist and musician perform hits by The Beatles and Wings and songs from his solo career. The Got Back tour consisted of 15 USA dates, and two UK dates including is Glastonbury set.

However, McCartney has now revealed that he is taking on a new country: Australia.

“I’ve got some good news for you,” says McCartney in an Instagram video. “We’ll be coming back on the road. Getting out with the band, and playing places some of which we’ve never played before so we’re really excited. We’re coming back. We Got Back!”

The newest dates on the tour will take place from 18 October in Adelaide to 4 November on the Gold Coast.

In more McCartney news, he has recently hit back at controversy after revealing that AI was used to create a “final Beatles record”.

In a statement posted to his Instagram Stories, the Beatles member says AI has not been used to “artificially” create any music.

“We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it,” McCartney stated. “Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years.”

Presale for the Australia leg of the Got Back tour will be available from 3 August, and tickets will be on sale on 11 August.

For more information about the Got Back tour, you can head to Paul McCartney’s official website.