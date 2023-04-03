Squier unveils the ultra-affordable Sonic series, following up from the popular Bullet range

Fender has just added a lot more affordable guitars to the mix

Squier has unveiled the successor to the affordable Bullet range, with the Squier Sonic series.

The Bullet Squier range was a fan favourite for beginners who wanted to spend under $200 on a reliable axe. The Sonic Squier is aimed at a similar audience but offers different models.

Starting off with the Squier Sonic Telecaster in California Blue and Torino Red, it carries on from the popular Bullet Tele, but sports a poplar body, bolt-on maple necks, and either a maple of Indian laurel fingerboard.

Regarding hardware, there’s a six-saddle top-loaded bridge, die-cast tuners and a head-adjust truss rod.

Next you have the Squier Sonic Esquire. This single-humbucker is available in either Ultraviolet or Arctic White finishes, and features the same specs as above, apart from the ceramic humbucker sitting on the bridge.

Following up is the Squier Sonic Stratocaster, Stratocaster HSS and Stratocaster HT H. The original strat dons the standard three single-coil and tremolo bridge combo, featuring a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with either a maple or Indian laurel fretboard. There is also a choice of Ultraviolet, California Blue, 2-Color Sunburst or Black finishes.

The HSS variation of the Squier Sonic Strat is available in either Black or Tahitian Coral, and swaps out the ceramic bridge single-coil for a humbucker.

The final strat, the HT T also has the same core features as the other two, but is paired with a single ceramic humbucker, and is available in Black, or a bold Flash Pink.

Next is the Squier Sonic Mustang and Mustang HH. Available in Torino Red and a 2-Colour Sunburst, or California Blue and Flash Pink, respectively. They don similar builds to the other guitars with poplar bodies and maple necks, but there is no tremolo. Instead, there is just a six-saddle hardtail bridge.

Last but by no means least is the Squier Sonic Bronco Bass, and the Precision Bass. Again, they have been built with the same materials as the last, but feature 30” and 34” necks respectively. While the Bronco is available in Black, Arctic White and Tahitian Coral colorways, the P-Bass comes in Black, 2-Color Sunburst and California Blue.

The guitars are available for $199, while the basses start at a still reasonable $209.

For more information, head to Fender.com.