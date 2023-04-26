Could Stomptrap be the answer to mini pedal slippages?

Stomptrap has unveiled mini-pedal holders, so that even your smallest pedals remain secured on your pedal board no matter how much your Velcro slips

Stomptrap acts as an adaptor between a pedal and pedalboard, and is a plastic exo-skeleton that covers the bottom of a pedal to enlarge their surface area to be Velcro’d. The Stomptrap device makes your mini pedals secure regardless of how hard you stomp on the board. It also appears to not compromise the look of your board, as its design is rather discrete.

Two larger versions of the Stomptrap devices are available, as well as a nano-pedal holder, for those who want to make sure their pedal board is rock solid.

The Stomptrap can be attached to the pedal board in two different ways. Firstly, using conventional Velvro between the holder and the board. Secondly, nails can be used to fasten the Stomptrap to the pedalboard, though, this is only advised for “boards with a perforated metal surface”.

Prices for the Stomptrap start at €24.95. Bundles with varying sizes, as well as wooden pedal risers are available.

For more information about the Stomptrap, you can head to Stomptrap.com