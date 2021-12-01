Supro releases the Royale, a clean, high-headroom 50-watt combo amp

Supro has released its latest amplifier, the Royale. It’s a 1×12 combo, the “first loud clean amp in the brand’s product lineup.”

Designed with headroom in mind, this amp features a maximum of 50 watts of power when running in Class AB mode, or 35 watts when in Class A mode. The amp’s class is chosen with a large toggle switch next to the power toggle.

The control panel features a preamp volume control as well as a separate master volume, and a knob to control the amount of preamp boost. This boost can be turned on or off with a switch, as can the effects loop and the onboard reverb. There’s a three-band EQ for the preamp alongside level and dwell controls for the reverb.

Alongside three 12AX7 tubes driving the preamp and two 5881 tubes driving the power amp, the Royale makes use of a 12AT7 and 12DW7 to drive the effects loop and the reverb tank. Construction consists of poplar cabinetry with vintage-inspired Black Scandia tolex and a hemp grill cloth. It’s loaded with Surpo’s own BD12 speaker.

You can hear this new combo in Supro’s demo video below.

The Royale lists for $1499. Find out more at suprousa.com.