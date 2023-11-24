The best Black Friday 2023 deals at Thomann: MXR, Universal Audio and more!

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. For more information on how this works click here.

Black Friday is here! And if you’re in the UK or EU – or just willing to wait a bit for international shipping – then Thomann is a great place to stop by for some mega savings. The German retailer has a huge stock of gear, and for 2023 has matched that with a huge swathe of savings across its entire range. There’s price-slashes on everything from budget pedals to high-end modellers!

Up to 60% has been taken off its whole range, including acoustic guitars, electric guitars, amplifiers effects and more – here are our top picks for the brand.

Save 31% on the MXR Duke Of Tone

What’s even better than one of the most iconic and hard to find drive pedals being faithfully recreated in small and affordable form? Getting said pedal for a sweet deal too – believe the hype, the Duke Of Tone is it!

A Universal Audio Dream ‘65 for only £279!

Pedalboard amps offer a wealth of advantages over a traditional box with a speaker in, and UA’s Dream – a studio-quality recreation of a Fender 1965 Deluxe Reverb – might be the very best of the bunch. Over this side of the pond it’s normally around £350 – but right now it’s only £279 at Thomann!

Free gigcase and plugin with the Neural DSP Quad Cortex!

The Quad Cortex is an absurdly powerful piece of kit, and you’ve probably heard all about how versatile and high-quality its sounds are. But if your first thought was, “how am I gonna carry that around?” think no longer! Thomann is offering a free gigcase with the purchase of a Quad Cortex for Cyber Week, a great option if you want to gig with it – or just lug it to rehearsals. As an added bonus, until the end of the year, you also get a free Neural DSP plugin thrown in, too – which can be over £100!

£53 off this Line 6 Catalyst 60

This modelling amplifier is an affordable and flexible solution if you need a practice amp, or even a starter gigging amplifier – plus with the savings from Thomann it’s cheaper than your average overdrive! Fans of the Boss Katana will find its form-factor familiar, but here the amp models are of course courtesy of Line 6’s tried and tested digital approach.

Save 13% on this Morgan Amplification AC20

This gorgeous AC30-inspired amp has gotten a hefty discount over at Thomann. Is the missing piece of your rig now a little bit more attainable? Maybe so, especially if you’re on the lookout for a handwired-in-the-USA combo!

Save £136 on the Chapman Guitars ML17 Pro Modern

Get low for a low price with this impressively featured seven-string behemoth with over £100 off the already very reasonable list price. The ML17 sports a basswood body, bolt-on roasted maple neck, ebony fingerboard, plus premium Seymour Duncan humbuckers.

Save £400 on this Jackson Soloist SL1

Is it the most important Superstrat ever made? Maybe! But in any case, this spiky shred machine from Jackson is available with a £400 discount over at Thomann. At The Gates riffs not included.

Save 13% on the Harley Benton CLA-15M SolidWood

Less than 250 quid for an all-solid acoustic guitar is a great deal in anyone’s world, and this all-okume auditorium model blends great sound and playability for the money. A perfect beginner guitar or campfire strummer

£70 off this limited-edition Peterson Strobostomp tuner

A fancy strobe tuner is the sort of extremely indulgent utility purchase that we all aspire to make on a whim – but maybe a hefty £70 could seal the deal in this particular case?

Remember, these are just the deals that caught our eye – there are lots of savings to be had over at Thomann!