The Official Bullet for My Valentine Reverb shop is here with over 100 pieces of stage-played gear

Reverb shops are a great way to not only look at, but to own some great bits of gear from your favourite artists, and one band that’s just added a collection of equipment is heavy metal outfit Bullet for My Valentine.

The UK-based band will be selling a collection of over 100 pieces of stage-played gear including amps and more from next Wednesday (8 November).

Some of the most notable pieces from the extensive collection are two Ampeg SVT Classics that lived in one of the band’s amp rack road cases. The 300-watt all-tube amps come complete with tape markings indicating the band’s desired settings.

Another cool bit of kit to grace the platform is a TC Electronic G System with a food controller, that comes in a road-worn case.

There is also a seven-piece Pearl Reference Series drum kit with an 8×14 inch snare, which features a 14 x 20 inch floor tom that has a setlist from Portland, Maine – the date of which is unknown. As well as this is a Pearl Rhythm Traveller drum kit, which includes two kick drums, three toms and a snare.

“Each and every piece has got it’s own story and is a part of the Bullet for My Valentine tour in history,” explains lead guitarist Michael Paget

In more Reverb shop news, the platform has recently released the official Green Day shop with the chance to win a one-of-a-kind Gibson guitar owned by the band’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong.

One of the highlights among the gear available is a Gretsch Electromatic that Armstrong played in the band’s Back in the USA music video. It features a unique design as it was customised by Armstrong himself and his guitar tech with spray paint and fire.

To check out Bullet for My Valentine’s shop before it goes live, you can head to Reverb.