This is what Eric Johnson’s $400,000 Dumble rig sounds like – courtesy of YouTube channel Vertex Effects

US-based pedal brand Vertex Effects don’t just demo their own gear online. The brand has just tried out none other than Eric Johnson’s iconic custom made Dumble rig in a new YouTube video.

The rig is known to be incredibly rare – consisting of a Manzamp Preamp (a rack-mount based version of a Dumble Overdrive Special, which Vertex also got its hands on in a separate video), and Odyssey Concert Amplifier Poweramp.

Johnson, known for his colossal instrumental track, Cliffs Of Dover, used the Dumble set up during the 1990s. It was recently listed for sale on gear buying and selling site Reverb, valued at nearly $400,000, and it is said to contain “some of the weirdest and most unobtainable Dumble models in existence.”

In the video, Vertex even show email correspondence with Johnson, where he writes to the brand, “Yes, those pieces belonged to me years ago… any gigs that were smaller I would use my Steel String Singer preamp into the Odyssey Power Amp because the Steel String Singer was 150W and the Odyssey is about 90W.”

He continues, “I played a lot of gigs that way in the ‘90s, but usually when recording I would use the Steel String Singer completely. I hope this helps.”

Vertex Effects CEO Mason Marangella says in the video, “All of Eric Johnson’s signature sounds, from clean to overdrive, are inside this combination of preamp and power amp.”

Guitarist Gabriel Bergman plays through a pure clean tone, but also through a small range of effects such as a Fuzz Face, a Boss DD-2 delay pedal, a TC Electronic chorus pedal, and a Tube Screamer, all of which Johnson wouldn’t be opposed to himself.

Check out the video below with Marangella and Bergman:

Check out the latest products from Vertex Effects via its website. You can also view the Dumble listing now on Reverb.