The best pedalboard amp around is at its lowest ever price

Universal Audio’s Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier pedal, which is inspired by the Fender ’65 Deluxe Reverb, is at its lowest ever price at music retailers, Thomann’s.

The pedal scored an 8/10 from Guitar.com following its launch in June 2022 for its “classic black-panel tones – including reverb, tremolo and a nice bit of crunch,” and you can get your hands on one for less than £300.

Usually priced at £345, the Dream ’65 is now available for just £279 at Thomann. In case you need to re-jog your memory on the the main features of the Dream ’65 pedal, here’s what it’s about:

UA’s Dream ’65 offers spring reverb and vibrato, multiple speakers, cabinets and boosts, live and preset modes, and customisation options with the UAFX mobile app.

It borrows Microphone and speaker combinations from the OX Amp Top Box, and offers 12-Inch combo speaker models such as GB25 (a vintage Celestion Greenback), Oxford (an original Oxford 12K5-6), and EV12 (an Electro-Voice EVM12L).

By using the app, users can access free additional cabinet models. There are: Two-Rock 2×12 Extension Cab with Celestion G12-65s, Vintage 1966 4×10 Fender Super Reverb Cab with original CTS speakers, and Vintage 1968 2×12 Fender Twin Reverb Cab with original JBL D-120F speakers.

Take a look at the pedal in use in the video below:

The original Fender ’65 Deluxe Reverb can be heard on countless classic records. It was known to be used by artists such as Muddy Waters and The Beatles, but more recently the likes of Mac Demarco and Sam Fender.

Universal Audio’s take on the classic was launched during last year’s NAMM event alongside the Ruby ‘63 and Woodrow ‘55, modelled on the VOX AC-30 and the Fender Tweed Deluxe respectively.

Find out more and view further deals over at Thomann, including more discounts as part of its Cyberweek sale.