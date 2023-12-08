With 160 plugins on offer, Universal Audio’s “HolidAI” sale is tantalising – but its marketing imagery is creeping us out

Universal Audio is hosting a “HolidAI” sale, where customers can save up to 75 percent on hundreds of plugins until 31 December 2023.

The sale is accompanied by some eerie AI-generated marketing images, and the brand says that this year it has “let the bots decide” its deals for the holiday season.

Every December UA’s Marketing team aims to create laughable themes for its annual UAD holiday storewide sale, and this year they’ve gone with the topic on every musicians mind (be it positive or negative) – the rise in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Included in the huge sale is UA’s Fender ‘55 Tweed Deluxe amp emulation for just £49, reduced from £199. The plugin captures “every nuance” of the iconic amp by emulating each element of the hallowed 5E3 Deluxe circuit.

Also on offer is its Sound City plugin, recreating the famous recording studio – including its room, mics, console, and outboard gear — as heard on classic records from Nirvana, Metallica, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Rage Against the Machine, and more. This has now been reduced from £349 to £299.

“This season, UA decided to give their team a break and let the bots decide the deals for our UAD Holiday Sale. So if the elves seem eerie, the reindeers look rendered, or the deals feel too good to be real… It’s because they are,” says Universal Audio. “Through December 31st, shop over 160 plugins on sale from brands like API, Pultec, Neve, Teletronix and dozens more.”

Alongside its HolidAI sale, Universal Audio is also hosting a HolidAI UAD Signature Edition Giveaway on its social media. The prize is a free UAD Signature Edition Bundle, which customers have a chance to win every week through the month of December.

Shop the full range of HoldiAI sale deals at Universal Audio.