See every US state’s most-searched guitar pedal brands

A new study from Pedal Haven has supposedly discovered the most-searched pedals in the US, and it includes a breakdown of the brands that are most searched for in each state.

Said to be based on Google search data, the study crowns Electro-Harmonix as the most-searched pedal brand in the US overall, with the Big Muff makers being top-searched in 28 states.

Following EHX are Strymon and TC Electronic, being most-searched in 14 and 9 states, respectively.

Top 10 searched-for pedal brands in the US, per Pedal Haven:

1. Electro-Harmonix

2. TC Electronic

3. Strymon

4. Catalinbread

5. Walrus Audio

6. Boss

7. Earthquaker Devices

8. JHS Pedals

9. ZVex Effects

10. Death By Audio

A state-by-state breakdown then looked at the ‘uniquely popular’ guitar pedal brands, discounting top-searched results to show state-preferred pedal brands, if you will.

For example, Colorado’s most searched-for pedal brand was Chase Bliss, after Strymon. And in Louisiana, Gamechanger Audio was top-searched after Electro-Harmonix.

