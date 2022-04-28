Vox launches its Pathfinder 10 amp in a Union Jack finish to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

UK-based tech company Vox has recently launched its Pathfinder 10 amp in two new limited-edition colours to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. One of the new finishes is a somewhat less-than-subtle Union Jack finish – ideal for mod rockers.
Coming in an ivory cream finish, this vintage-inspired finish fits more comfortably alongside the company’s other releases. More of a classic appearance, the limited-edition release withholds a retro diamond grille cloth and is ideal for musicians seeking a more subdued and elegant look than seen with the Union Jack version.
With an all analogue design, both amps are designed around a 10 Watt power output and come housing a single 6.5 inch Vox Bulldog speaker.
Gain and volume controls featured on the top give users the ability to capture just the right bite in their playing, while a simple clean/overdrive switch immediately allows for the Pathfinder to quickly shift from crisp, sharp tones to a high-gain clamour.
Unsurprisingly incorporating chickenhead treble and volume knobs, musicians are given further control over the amp’s tone and the addition of a headphone output makes silent practice easily accessible – ideal for those practising in a home environment.
Each available for £99, both limited editions are currently sold out on the Vox website, however, are set to appear from numerous Vox dealers soon.
The original black model is available for £79 at Vox.