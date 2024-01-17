logo
NAMM 2024: Walrus Audio unveils its two-in-one Silt harmonic fuzz pedal, designed in collaboration with tube maestro Jim Hagerman

The Silt boasts an analogue circuit with the distinctive warmth of a 12AU7 tube as its drive section.

Walrus Audio Silt

Credit: Walrus Audio

 

NAMM 2024: Walrus Audio has unveiled the Silt, a two-in-one harmonic fuzz pedal designed in collaboration with tube expert Jim Hagerman of Hagerman Amplification.

Central to the Silt’s promise of a “unique and wild sonic landscape” is a 12AU7 preamp tube which delivers “warm, bone-rattling fuzz”. Not only does the feature offer the traditional grit and growl expected from a fuzz pedal, it also adds a layer of harmonic complexity that’s unique to tube-driven effects.

As previously noted, the Silt is a twofer pedal, featuring an extra Harmonic mode that can be activated using the secondary footswitch. According to Walrus, Harmonic Mode acts as a frequency doubler before the drive section of the pedal. The results, says the brand, is “crispy, octave-like sounds” that lend a unique edge to your lead tones.

The pedal also comes fitted with Contour control for you to fine-tune your fuzz tones with added precision. Switch between high pass, flat, and low pass curves in the pre-tube EQ stage – a feature that’s sure to come in handy when switching guitars with different pickups.

Meanwhile, Silt offers variable voltage and operates between 9v and 12v. Running the pedal at 12v will give you an extra gain boost, letting you push the primal boundaries of fuzz to deliver the searing tones you’ve been searching for.

The Silt Harmonic Fuzz is available in two finishes: a textured red version with dinosaur artwork by Adam Forster, and a sleeker, matte black version. Both versions will set you back $299/£289.

Learn more at Walrus Audio.

