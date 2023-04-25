Wampler teams up with Cory Wong on the Wong Compressor

Finding the funk has never felt so Wong.

Pedal manufacturer Wampler has teamed up with guitar maestro Cory Wong on the Wampler X Cory signature compressor.

The Grammy award winning guitarist is launching the pedal alongside the manufacturer, which offers a dual footswitch function, accessing compressor and boost functions.

Coming in an aqua blue finish with white knobs and chrome detailing, this new pedal features a tweaked version of the EGO Compressor on one side, and a custom switchable boost on the other, triggered by two separate foot switches8

For the compressor side, there is volume, sustain, attack and blend controls.

For the boost side there is a single rotary boost control that adjusts the amount of boost activated and a profile switch that sets the mode of the boost circuit from a flat boost to a rich saturated boost with an extra vibrancy around the 550Hz range. The Blend control controls the amount of dry and compressed signal in the compressor circuit.

“If you’re someone who has been looking for the most versatile compressor that has ever existed for guitar or bass; something that can plug into your amplifier or direct into your console, this is the compressor for you,” says the guitarst.

You can watch a video uploaded to Wong’s YouTube channel of the man himself demonstrating the pedal below:

The pedal also dons a balanced XLR output, meaning it can be plugged into an amp, and a recording interface at the same time.

The pedal is available for purchase now, retailing for $269.97.

For more information, you can head to Wampler.com.