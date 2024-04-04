Yungblud teases new signature Epiphone SG: “I’m absolutely buzzing”

Yungblud has teased a new Epiphone signature SG guitar on the horizon.

The alt-rock and pop-punk musician announced the news via his Instagram fan account Yungblud Army, in a video featuring his Gibson SG Junior, the guitar his upcoming signature model is based on.

“This is my guitar,” Yungblud began. “It’s been with me all over the world, played so many shows with this. And I’m extremely excited to announce that there is a signature series with Gibson and Epiphone coming soon, and I’m absolutely buzzing.”

Fans who bought a ticket during the presale for the upcoming Bludfest also stand a chance to win one of the guitars.

“A little competition time for you! If you sign up to the Bludfest website and get a presale ticket, you’ll be automatically entered into a competition where you got the chance to win one of the first three prototypes of this guitar,” Yungblud said.

“It’s a white SG Junior. I love it, it’s my best friend, and it could be yours.”

Little else has been revealed about the new model and whether or not a Gibson version will be released, though Yungblud did mention both Gibson and Epiphone in his announcement, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

In other news, Yungblud last month announced that he’ll be headlining his new festival Bludfest at the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl, where David Bowie, Green Day and more have performed.

“I want to create an experience that blurs the lines of genre, destroys the limitation of imagination, cuts the corporate bullshit and is all about people coming together,” Yungblud said of the project.

Taking place on 11 August, the one-day festival is aimed at making music more accessible, with ticket prices capped at an extremely reasonable £49.50. Artists included in the lineup range from Lil Yachty to The Damned to Jazmin Bean.

“It’s about £50 for 10 or more bands, all in,” the singer told NME. “That is it; we’re not even making money – we’re just doing it for the fucking tunes. I’m excited. It’s all about saying ‘thank you for this moment’. I’ve had so many arguments about the price-point but that’s it.”