Glastonbury: Turns out The Churnups were the Foo Fighters after all

Until this evening, Glastonbury kept the identity of a mystery band on the 2023 lineup, The Churnups, hidden. But as many suspected, it was the Foo Fighters after all.

Fans were convinced the act was indeed the Foo Fighters in disguise, after Dave Grohl mentioned “churning up emotions” in a recent letter to fans.

And in a recent edition of her BBC 6 Music radio show, Lauren Laverne also hinted that the mystery act was Dave Grohl and co, saying: “Right now, a band who – will they be there, who knows? I wonder. But Here We Are is certainly the name of their new album. Foo Fighters on 6 Music, this is out on RCA… Getting all churned up, as they might post on their social media feed…”

In a relatively brief set given their stature, the band blazed through a selection of their classics, including All My Life, Learn to Fly, My Hero, The Pretender, Best Of You and Everlong, the latter of which was dedicated to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hilariously, and as more evidence that Dave Grohl and his band are both a rock legends and men of the people, they travelled to the site by public transport, taking a Great Western Railway train and getting off at Bath Spa station, where buses were waiting to transport them to the festival grounds.

“Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train!” GWR said in a tweet. “You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains!”

The Foo Fighters sure got the festival warmed up, and it’s a good thing, too, because the fun is set to continue over the weekend. Arctic Monkeys will headline tonight (June 23).