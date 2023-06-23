Arctic Monkeys will play their headline set tonight at Glastonbury as planned

Frontman Alex Turner was struck down with laryngitis this week, but has now recovered.

Glastonbury’s organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed Arctic Monkeys will go ahead with their headline show tonight (23 June) on the Pyramid Stage as planned.

The touch and go situation began after lead singer Alex Turner came down with laryngitis earlier this week, and subsequently had to cancel a Dublin show on 20 June. Fans were worried the band wouldn’t make it to Glastonbury this evening.

However, the festival head has since responded to worries and told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 this morning that fans have nothing to fear: “Now Arctic Monkeys, we’ve all been concerned about Alex, he’s had laryngitis,” Ball said. “And listeners have been messaging in asking will it happen? If it doesn’t happen, what’s the contingency plan? Someone has spotted a giant mirror ball on its way here.”

“That’s a very good spot,” Eavis responded, before adding, “He’s definitely – they’re on.”

She continued: “It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan in place but no, thankfully they’re on so that is great.”

But Arctic Monkeys aren’t the only Glastonbury talking point fans have latched onto this year – they’re also puzzled over a mystery band named The Churnups.

The group, who nobody knows the identity of, were announced in the festival lineup alongside Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo and Arctic Monkeys, last month. The Churnups are set to play the Pyramid Stage at 6:15pm on tonight, right before Royal Blood.

Many are convinced the mystery band will turn out to be the Foo Fighters in disguise, after Dave Grohl mentioned “churning up emotions” in a recent letter to fans.

However, fans also think it might be a return of English rock band Pulp after they recently performed a run of shows in Bridlington.

All will be revealed in mere hours…