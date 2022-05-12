Chase Bliss to go direct-to-consumer to prevent raising its prices: “Our pedals are already expensive, and I also don’t want to compromise on the quality to save money”

In a few months, Chase Bliss will be embracing a direct-to-consumer model that will shift the sale of its pedals from physical stores to a sole web store.

The brand will be focusing its efforts on fulfilling existing orders, and won’t be taking any new ones from dealers or distributors. However, these terms aren’t rigid, as it will continue to deal in Japan through its existing regional distribution.

The main reason for the change is to prevent the prices of its products from being raised, according to a statement from Joel Korte, Owner of Chase Bliss.

“If there was one single thing that pushed me to this decision, it’s this: I couldn’t see any other way to go forward without raising our prices,” Korte explained. “Our pedals are already expensive, and I also don’t want to compromise on the quality to save money.”

Since its founding in 2013, Chase Bliss has soared in popularity for its eclectic guitar effects, with the likes of Ed O’ Brien, Tycho and John Mayer amongst just a few of its famous users.

This growth, coupled with the pressure to deliver in sales figures, has put immense pressure on the brand to either succeed or compromise its vision. Korte explained: “We’re in a position right now where our pedals really have to do well every single time.”

“Habit [the brand’s latest delay unit] wasn’t a safe pedal to make, but if it had sold poorly we might have had to make some uncomfortable decisions. Like making a quick and easy pedal to balance things out,” he said. “We have never, ever done something like that before, and I never want to. And that’s the point.”

According to Korte, the shift to a direct-to-consumer model is set to provide benefits to customers: Pedals will be more readily available to customers both in the US and overseas; in-house customer support will be expanded, and a 30-day “no hassle” return policy will be implemented.

The brand will also be moving some of its staff to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, providing customers in the EU free shipping on all orders, no customs or import fees and local repairs and services.

Korte also produced a more comprehensive video statement explaining the changes to come with Chase Bliss:

In Guitar.com’s 9/10 review of the Chase Bliss Habit Echo Collector, we called it “a dauntingly complex little box of chaos that can also turn itself to more familiar delay sounds.”