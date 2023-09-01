logo
Gibson promotes Mat Koehler to Vice President of Product

Koehler was previously head of Gibson’s Memphis operation, and has been a key figure in the brand’s revival in recent years.

Mat Koehler smiling in front of a wall of Gibson guitars.

Image: Gibson

 

Gibson Brands has promoted Mat Koehler to Vice President of Product. In his new role, he will report to Cesar Gueikian who landed the role of permanent CEO last July.

Following the promotion, Koehler will continue leading the product development team, but his responsibility now expands across Instruments and Sound, “two key pillars of Gibson’s global brand strategy and business organisation”.

For the past several years, Koehler has been leading research, design and development creating new product introductions for Gibson, Custom Shop, Acoustics, the Murphy Lab, Epiphone and Kramer.

As Vice President of Product, he will also lead research, design and product development for amplifiers, effects and pro-audio, across all brands, such as Mesa Boogie, Maestro, and KRK.

Koehler grew up in a musical family, near Les Paul’s hometown of Waukesha, Wisconsin. He ran a vintage guitar business for many years, and then joined the Gibson team in April of 2016.

His career journey with the brand started with him as a product specialist for Gibson Custom Shop and Gibson Memphis, before he then became the Custom Shop Product Manager in 2018, progressing to the Head of Product Development the following year.

“Mat has been instrumental in the evolution of Gibson’s portfolio architecture and is successfully leading the way across research, design and development for all Gibson Brands,” says CEO Gueikian. “He is an extraordinary custodian of our iconic past, and he will continue to innovate, empowering musicians and music lovers with new and exciting products as a steward of our future.”

Koehler adds, “I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Vice President of Product at Gibson Brands. I am excited to lead our exceptional team as we embark on this new chapter, shaping the future of our industry. Together, we will continue to inspire and deliver unparalleled value with instruments and sound.”

View all the latest products from Gibson on its website.

