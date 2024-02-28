logo
The Martin Artist Showcase highlights “the stars of tomorrow”

It chose six artists from across the US, spanning multiple genres.

Martin Artist Showcase artists: Drayton Farley, Ian Munsick and Hailey Whitters

Credit: Martin

 
Martin has announced the Martin Artist Showcase, an annual program which is “dedicated to amplifying breakthrough songwriters and changemakers”.

The program features six musicians across the US spanning genres from country to pop to soul. According to Martin, we can “explore their songs and stories, follow along on our social media platforms, and gain backstage access with exclusive content, event appearances, merch giveaways, and more as we showcase the stars of tomorrow.”

The artists involved are Drayton Farley, Devon Gilfillian, Ian Munsick, Joy Oladokun, Nate Smith, and Hailey Whitters.

Farley, from Alabama, combines country, folk, roots, and Americana in his music, while Wyoming native Munsick is another country artist, painting a captivating picture of the American West. Gilfillian, based in Nashville, combines R&B and soul with hip-hop and rock, while the music of Oladokun, who’s been touring with Noah Kahan, spans folk, pop, and R&B.

Smith makes soulful rock that’s influenced by artists including Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, and Nirvana, while Iowa-born Whitters is an Academy of Country Music Award winner who’s written for Little Big Town and opened for Maren Morris.

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after longtime Martin collaborator and guitar painter Robert Goetzl was appointed to its board of directors. He said at the time, “I’m incredibly privileged to have been able to follow my passion for my entire life.”

“I’m so excited to be part of this illustrious team as we continue to propel this company forward into the future as the world’s premier guitar company. I do not take this task lightly, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to support [executive chairman and Goetzl’s cousin] Chris Martin and Martin Guitar in this role.”

You can find out more about the Martin Artist Showcase and the artists involved over at Martin.

