logo
News

“People in 20 years from now will say, ‘I much prefer AI Rolling Stones to the real Rolling Stones’”: Rick Beato on the future of artificial intelligence

“In the future, you’ll go to Apple Music or Spotify, you’ll see The Beatles, and The Beatles AI.”

rick-beato-namm-2022@2000x1500

Image: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Rick Beato isn’t short of an opinion or two, whether he’s discussing Rolling Stone’s list of the best guitar players or U2’s Las Vegas residency, and AI is the latest issue for him to speak on.

In an interview with News 8 WROC, the YouTuber, who has testified in front of a Senate committee about the idea of regulating AI, says, “There will be things that people like, that are created by AI, and there will be people 20 years from now, [saying], ‘Oh, I much prefer AI Rolling Stones than [the original] Rolling Stones. That’s just gonna be a thing.’

“People, companies – whether it’s Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Warner Music, UMG, Sony – are gonna have all their own AI-generated music. Those are the downsides. Who’s gonna hold the copyright on it? What are the songs that the models are gonna be trained on? I believe, in the future, you’ll go to Apple Music or Spotify, you’ll see The Beatles, and The Beatles AI; Led Zeppelin, and Led Zeppelin AI.”

However, he does speak on the positives of AI, too. He says, “One of [the benefits] is on the display in the new Beatles song they did [Now and Then], where you can use AI to separate things like [the track where] John Lennon sang and played the piano. You can separate the voice from the piano without any artefacts, which you could never do before. You can’t hear any of the piano in his voice, and you can’t hear any of his voice in the piano. That’s a really great thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Beato discusses changes in contemporary musical trends. He suggests that, from analysing the charts, country and rock are both becoming more popular, with hip-hop seeing a decrease in popularity. He says, “I noticed on some of the Spotify countdowns that I do, that there’s a lot more country songs, more rock songs, more songs with organic instruments like guitar, less autotune, less programmed beats.”

You can check out the full interview here:

To see more from Rick Beato, check out his official YouTube channel.

Related Artists

Rick Beato

Related Tags

#AI

Trending Now

1

What guitar does Taylor Swift use? The varied and unique instruments of The Eras Tour

2

“I knew I had something special”: Bill Ryder-Jones on how he made one of 2024’s most captivating records

3

Meet SPIDER: the catholic school girl turned rockstar who’s the ultimate DIY artist

4

Walrus Audio Silt review: the gnarliest Walrus fuzz pedal yet?

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.